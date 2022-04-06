City orders demolition to stop at a former manufacturing building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Terre Haute has ordered that demolition stop at the former Columbian Home Products building.
News 10 spoke with the city's building inspection department.
Code enforcement noticed the contractor was working in the right of way.
That was without the proper permits or bonding purchased.
The contractor doing the demolition is complete property services out of Pennsylvania.
Representatives were in the office Wednesday morning, trying to resolve the situation.
That's so demolition may resume.
Columbian home products stopped operations in December of 2019.
The fire started at the site on March 22.