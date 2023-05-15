City of Washington remembers fallen officers during National Police Week ceremony

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Washington is celebrating National Police Week.
A ceremony was held Monday to kick off the week and remember those who were killed in the line of duty.
Many people gathered at the Daviess County Courthouse to honor law enforcement officers.
The event has been put on by the Fraternal Order of Police for over 20 years.
During the ceremony organizers, honor those who were lost in the line of duty by reading their names.
Choir students from Washington Catholic School sang the National Anthem and God Bless America while Washington High School students in the JROTC program raised the flag.
Daviess County Sheriff Deputy Keith Hinderliter says he is honored to be involved and help remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"It's humbling and it's an honor to be able to participate. It's something we're glad to do and appreciate the support from the community."
National police week is an opportunity for citizens to show their appreciation to police officers.
National Police Week begin in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.