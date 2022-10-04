City of Washington close to finalizing 2023 budget

WASHINGTON, Ind (WTHI) - The City of Washington is in the final stages of approving it's budget for 2023.
The City Council will be conducting a final reading of the budget during next Tuesday's City Council Meeting.
"We will then sent it to the state for approval" said Washington Mayor David Rhoads. "We usually get an approval back around early December."
According to Rhoads, the budget is about one million dollars higher than in years past.
This is to allow some financial wiggle room in projects currently underway in the city.
One of the proposed items in next year's budget is a four-percent pay increase for all city employees.
Several projects are also in the works for the city's east side.
Bids for construction on National Highway from Southeast Third Street to State Street is expected to take place in February with construction starting in April.
The project is estimated to cost around seventeen million dollars and is being federally funded by INDOT.
Construction on two out of three housing developments are currently underway.
Work has begun on the Cypress Point apartment complex.
The fourteen million dollar apartment complex is being built near Casey's on National Highway.
The new complex will include six buildings with a total of 144 units.
Twenty five homes and twenty condos are being built for total for 2.5 million near Buffallo Trace.
Construction on twelve homes near True RX is expected to begin in early 2023.
Construction on all the housing projects are expected to wrap up in 2024.