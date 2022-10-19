City of Vincennes wrapping up paving project.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews have been hard at work this week, fixing bumps in the road throughout Vincennes.
It's all smooth driving now on some heavily travelled roads.
All week, road crews have been out in Vincennes, milling and paving various roadways.
While paving smaller sections in various neighborhoods, the city is also paving longer and more frequently traveled stretches of roadway.
Fifteenth Street from Willow Street to the railroad crossing was paved on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the paving process began on First Street from Main Street to the railroad crossing right before Grouseland.
Funding for this project has come from INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
"You put a certain amount of dollars in and you get that amount of dollars with that too" said Vincennes City Council President Timothy Salters.
"You basically double the money that you're able to do which is a great tool for us and allows us to improve infrastructure in the city of Vincennes."
The grant has been awarded to the city for the last several years.
The grant has allowed the city to make various improvements to it's almost ninety miles of roads.
There are certain criteria that must be met to qualify for the grant, meaning there may be some roadways that are a bit rough that won't be paved right away.
"It goes with the damage of the road, is it a main thorough fare, how many people travel on this road, is it used for major events" said Salters.
Salter's says he appreciates the patience of all city residents this week.
Work will wrap up on Friday before resuming in about three weeks to pave Thompson Drive.