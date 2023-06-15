City of Vincennes to pave several streets, including Prairie Street.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many will notice a smoother drive here soon on one rough southern Indiana city street.
Contractors are working on paving 15th Street from the railroad track to Hart Street today.
Contractors will be paving Prairie Street in Vincennes next week.
Trenches that were dug by a private contractor with the Eric Avenue housing project were not filled correctly.
This caused a portion of the road to sink and become uneven.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the private contractor will be held responsible for the damages.
"This isn't on the city. This is the contractor and the developer. They created this problem, so we will see about reimbursement for this," said Mayor Yochum.
Prairie Street from 11th to 13th Street will be paved.
Work is expected to last about a day.
A section of Old Highway 50 around Lakewood Drive will also be repaved.