City of Vincennes reviews 2023 budget

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes is holding a special budgeting workshop on Tuesday night to review the city's 2023 budget for the final time.
One item proposed in the budget is a flat rate pay increase for all city employees.
Full time employees could receive a $2,000.00 added to their salaries while part time hourly employees will see a $2.00 per hour rate increase.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says changes are also being made to longevity pay.
"It used to be employees got one hundred dollars for every five years of service. We are not changing that to one hundred dollars for every year or service, up to two thousand dollars."
Many other projects are also being planned for next year.
One big project is giving the skate park at Lester Square a complete makeover.
The city plans on adding some additional funds from this year's budget to give the skate park an overhaul.
"With the increase of construction cost and materials, the original two hundred and fifty thousand isn't going to cover that."
With work expected to begin on Phase One of the Washington Avenue Project, the city is looking ahead to Phase Two of the project.
"We're looking at putting funds back for that project now" said Yochum.
One final project the city will be starting soon is adding a two million gallon water tower near Lincoln High School on Hart Street.
"That's the area where Vincennes is going to grow, so it only makes sense to improve the water distribution in that area" said Yochum.
The 1.5 million dollar water tower is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.