City of Vincennes reevaluating bids for CCMG project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is working with contractors while trying to stay within its budget for this year's paving project.
The City of Vincennes was awarded around $365,000 through INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
In total, the city will have close to $730,000 to fix up around twelve streets in town.
Unfortunately, the lowest bid is about $175,000 over budget.
News 10 spoke with Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum about what happens if the city can't find a contractor who can do the work within budget.
"Either I would have to find additional dollars in our budget to cover the extra costs or not accept this contract and not do paving at this time," said Mayor Yochum.
With this type of grant, it's "all or nothing".
The city cannot remove a road from the list to lower the total cost of the project.
If the city can't find anyone to work with it's budget, they may have to return the state's half of the funds.
"The city engineer is working with the low bid contractor doing some value engineering to see what we could do about the overall cost of this contract," said Mayor Yochum.
If for some reason, the state's half of the money must be returned, the city plans to put it's half of the money up for future use.
If the city is able to proceed with this year's paving project, work will begin this spring.