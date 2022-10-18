City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app.
The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city.
Inside the app, the address and contact information for each city department can be found.
Convenience isn't the only feature of the app.
"We'll be able to push out notifications if we have a snow storm, asking people not to park on emergency snow route it'll be easier to plow the streets" said Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.
Residents can also view forms from various departments as well as upcoming events happening throughout the community.
"Residents can email or call the office. If there is something they think should be on there that is not, then we're open to hearing suggestions" said Yochum.
Android users can download the app here.
iPhone users can download the app here.