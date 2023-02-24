City of Terre Haute works to fix issue at wastewater treatment facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is trying to fix an issue at its wastewater treatment facility.
An accidental, industrial discharge into the Terre Haute sewer system has created issues.
The city gave us details about the situation.
The release of ammonia happened on Wednesday. The city says the chemical release came from a local manufacturer. This damaged the natural biological treatment process.
Now, the city is fixing that issue.
The city says it is not environmentally impacting the Wabash River.
Importantly for you at home, the city says the situation is not creating any threats for customers.
At this time there are no further interruptions expected to the wastewater utility.