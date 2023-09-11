City of Terre Haute to upgrade train detection system - here's what that could mean for you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is paying to upgrade its train detection system.
The system is made up of computers and cameras around Terre Haute's railroads.
It alerts officials when a train is coming or leaving the city. The system was installed in 2016.
Since then, many of the cameras or computers have gone offline.
On Monday, the Terre Haute Board of Works approved $60,000 to upgrade it. The system has primarily been used by first responders, who need to know what intersections to avoid.
But city leaders say the information could eventually become open to the public.
"It could be information boards that you see throughout the city, much like you see on the interstate highways. It could just be notification signs that just say this crossing is blocked or will be blocked; take a different route," Chief Information Officer Brad Spedidel said.
Future upgrades of the system could also be integrated into public mapping sites - like Apple Maps or Google Maps. That could come several years from now.