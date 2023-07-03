City of Terre Haute tackles storm debris pick up at parks for Independence Day celebrations

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - While the City of Terre Haute is clearing its streets, it's also tackling park clean up for independence day.
After being cooped up during the storm, Tom Morrison spent the day at Fairbanks Park with his family. He says city crew members did a great job making the parks look their best.
"Winds were just horrendous. So they were tumbling, huge limbs breaking off, snapping trees left and right, and I don't see any indication. I mean, the parks are great. The park looks awesome right now," said Morrison.
City of Terre Haute crews are still working tirelessly, cleaning up debris left behind from the series of storms that began Thursday. Mayor Duke Bennett says the only parks open are Fairbanks, Maple Ave, and Rea. Some parks are worse than others.
"Some of the parks still have wires down, they're not live wires, but they'll be re energizing some of those areas. Until duke energy gets them off the ground, we don't want anybody in the park, including our employees," said Bennett.
While cleaning the parks for the public is a priority, Mayor Bennett says they need to tackle some other projects first, such as clearing the roads. He asks the public to be patient and stay away from the closed parks until all debris is gone.
"I just think it's going to take us a few weeks to remove every piece of debris. There's that much damage out there," said Bennett.
Despite the damage left behind, Morrison's holiday plans are still going on as planned.
"You can only be held up so long before you get cabin fever, right? You got to get out. I mean, we're not going to let this mess with our holiday. It looks like it's going to be nice and clear for the 4th of July, so let the fireworks begin," said Morrison.
If you're interested, the firework show at Fairbanks Park will start at dusk July 4.