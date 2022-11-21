City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow.
It is called the Long term Control Plan.
On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
Marcus Maurer is the city engineer. He says they are working to extend the original 20-year plan to 30 years. He says this will save people from more rate increases and allow them to improve the community in many ways.
"Using integrated planning will allow us to get more work done away from the river and hidden areas where nobody sees what we're doing. We can do more projects to benefit neighborhoods, main travel routes, and sewers that serve homes and businesses," Terre Haute City Engineer Marcus Maurer said.
Maurer says the project will also reduce the amount of sewer overflow into the Wabash River.
The next step is submitting this revised plan to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. They hope to do that by early next year.