City of Terre Haute launches new 3-1-1 app

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is better connecting you to the local services you need.
Wednesday, the city launched a new app. It's called "My TH 3-1-1 Plus."
You'll be able to file and track non-emergent requests for things like pot-holes and streetlights. The new app also includes information for bus routes, park reservations, and building permits.
The goal is to offer more - expanded access to city staff.
"We want to make sure the city of Terre Haute is doing those cutting-edge things. And things we are hopeful will get more people engaged in working with the city," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.
You can download the app from your app store.
People can still call 3-1-1, visit city hall, or use the city's website for service requests and information.