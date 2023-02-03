City of Terre Haute is providing incentive programs to help workforce development

TERRE HUATE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are struggling to fill positions in Terre Haute.
Mayor Duke Bennett says there are many reasons businesses are having a hard time filling positions. He believes the pandemic was one of the main factors.
To address the current shortage on workers, the city is pursuing some incentive programs.
The city's goal is to increase the size and talent of the workforce.
Bennett says a quarter of Vigo County residents don't have high school diplomas.
The city is taking on some new programs, including the "Goodwill Excel Center." It's an adult-focused high school degree program.
"Excel Center helps you get the diploma, so you go to this program during the day. Maybe you have two classes in the morning, maybe you work in the afternoon, or you come back and take a class at night," said Bennett.
Mayor Bennett hopes all these efforts will help right the ship.
"There's not just one answer to this. There are probably ten different ways to attack it, and hopefully, we'll have some improvement in all those areas, and the main thing is just getting people a good paying job," said Bennett.
Tammy Burton is one of many employers struggling to find more staff.
Burton says Visiting Angels is always looking to hire. At the moment, Burton says they are hiring certified nursing assistants, caregivers, and more.
To help motivate more people to apply, she says, there are new incentives in place.
"Like the sign-in bonuses, referrals, and the first one, a $500 starts after 90 days, so yeah, were looking to get some people. We have plenty of work," said Burton.
In order to encourage more people to apply, Burton says applicants don't need experience because they're offering CNA classes for their employees. Not only that, they're also increasing wages.
If you are looking for a job, Visiting Angels plans to host a job event on February 16.