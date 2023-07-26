City of Sullivan rallies behind people in recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in the city of Sullivan working through addiction recovery got a boost of community support.
The Freedom Connection Recovery Center and Shelburn Recovery Out Loud hosted a pool party to help connect people with each other and services in the community.
There was a lot of networking with organizations that offer support for recovery, while people enjoyed fun, food and swimming.
"We just decided to invite all of the organizations to come so we could network and make the recovery community better," said Lacey Bond with the Freedom Connection Recovery Center.
Anyone in need of recovery support can reach out to Freedom Connection Recovery Center at 812-564-2247.