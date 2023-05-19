City of Sullivan gets a splash of color in annual Flower Flood

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were working hard in Sullivan, bringing in pops of color by planting and hanging flowers across the city.
It's all a part of the annual Flower Flood. The Flower Flood is a spring beautification project.
The Sullivan Department of Public Works, local businesses and civic organizations are making this happen.
Participants told us doing this work is a way to show pride in their city.
"Today's a special day here in the City of Sullivan, and just bringing people together and putting smiles on faces," JD Wilson, the Director of Public Works, told us. "You just get that sense of enjoyment and how this community is just beautiful."
Wilson says he estimates that several thousand flowers were planted and around a hundred were hung up along sidewalks.