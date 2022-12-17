City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season.
The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating.
The local businesses involved provided different activities for visitors downtown. Same as last year, visitors could grab an activity Bingo card. Families completed various activities and entered their cards to win a prize.
Michele Smith with the Sullivan Salvation Army says that it was nice to see families enjoying themselves.
"It's really exciting to see so many families out, especially when it's cold like it is today. The little kids come in and their eyes just light up when they see that they can pick out something just for themselves. It's really exciting," said Smith.
Residents could enjoy the end of this event with its first Christmas parade.