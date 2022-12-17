 Skip to main content
...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND
EAST OF INTERSTATE 69...

Light snow showers will continue to move across central Indiana
through the overnight. A dusting of snow is possible over areas
north of I-70 and east of I-69. The snow showers and freezing
temperatures will create some slick spots, especially on elevated
surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists and pedestrians
should use extra caution tonight.

City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season.

The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating.

The local businesses involved provided different activities for visitors downtown. Same as last year, visitors could grab an activity Bingo card. Families completed various activities and entered their cards to win a prize.

Michele Smith with the Sullivan Salvation Army says that it was nice to see families enjoying themselves.

"It's really exciting to see so many families out, especially when it's cold like it is today. The little kids come in and their eyes just light up when they see that they can pick out something just for themselves. It's really exciting," said Smith.

Residents could enjoy the end of this event with its first Christmas parade.

 

