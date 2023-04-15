City of Sullivan continues "It's a Spring Kind of a Thing" craft and vendor fair

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite cleaning up the wreckage from the tornado, the city of Sullivan continued a community event tradition.
The city hosted the “It's a Spring Kind of Thing” craft and vendor fair. Many vendors came out to celebrate the spring season and showcase their work.
Some vendors even held fundraisers and donations for tornado victims. One organizer says that this event acts as an escape from the devastation.
"It gives a chance for people to get away from it. Get out and just forget about it. Enjoy themselves a little bit and get things off their mind," said Brian Everhart, event promoter.
Organizers are already excited and prepping for the growing vendor fair next year.