City of Sullivan awarded over $2.9 million for trail expansion

SULLIVAN, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation recently awarded the City of Sullivan with over $2.9 million for trail development.
The money will be used for N. Main Street in the City of Sullivan between Graysville Street and Wolfe Street, and Wolfe Street between Cross Street and Main Street.
“The progress parade continues here in the City of Sullivan,” said Mayor Clint Lamb. “As we continue making Sullivan a livable, more vibrant and walkable city, these funds position us for success. Transformational projects like these continue to set our city up for future generations to come. Thank you to INDOT for the continued partnership.”
The City of Sullivan was awarded $1.1 million from INDOT for the Lover’s Lane Loop extension, which was fully complete in summer 2022, $2.3 million for the extension to the Sullivan County Park and Lake (2024) and $2.6 million for the extension to the Sullivan City Park (2026). This award is the City’s largest trails grant awarded to date and is the fourth consecutive trails grant awarded from INDOT, bringing the city’s total to nearly the $10 million mark in INDOT funds for the Sully Greenway System. This extension to the Sully Greenway System will be complete in 2028.
J.D. Wilson, City of Sullivan Department of Public Works Director, and Elanna Luttrell, City of Sullivan Special Projects Coordinator, both serve as ERCs (Employee in Responsible Charge) for the city. ERCs have specified credentials that allow communities to go after federal funds. ERCs are responsible for ensuring that all state and federal regulations are met. With Sullivan’s two ERCs on staff, the City of Sullivan is set up for further success in receiving funds such as this.
“The Sully Greenway System has been over a decade in the making,” said Wilson. “It’s exciting to see it continuously develop by adding new extensions and connecting our amenities like our beloved Sullivan County Public Library, Sullivan County Park and Lake, Sullivan City Park, and now Sullivan High School to downtown Sullivan. It’s an honor to be a part of the transformation of this great community.”