City of Robinson swears in new mayor

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Mike Shimer was officially sworn in on Monday as Robinson's new mayor.
"It's exciting. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time."
Shimer began running for mayor last December after long-time mayor Roger Pethtel retired.
"It was time for me to step away from something I've done for the last 47 years, but I wanted to stay involved in the community," said Mayor Shimer.
Mayor Shimer says he has a few projects he wants to accomplish while in office.
"I'd like to see our city limits bigger so we can expand and grow for the residents that live here."
Shimer also hopes to attract new residents through housing.
"We've got great growth with our companies and our industries that are here that need help and need a place for folks to live."
Shimer says here soon, renovations will begin on the Robinson Community Center, which also houses City Hall.
Mayor Shimer's term in office will last for two years.
Shimer told News 10 he will decide closer to the 2025 election if he will run again.