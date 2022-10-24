City of Robinson focusing on housing development

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the past few years, the city of Robinson has been working to achieve its goal on making the city a better place to live.
One of the big projects the city is working on is housing development.
"Our number one goal right now is to provide housing and more housing. There's just not enough homes with the amount of employers looking for employees" said Robinson Planning Commission Chairman Mike Shimer.
All three major manufacturing plants in the city of Robinson are "in desperate need" of employees.
According to Shimer, Hershey's is looking to hire around one hundred and fifty new employees over the next few months.
The city has already started looking at two possible areas to build subdivisions, townhouses and other residential structures.
There is a field on the corner of Reed and Emmons Street next to the Lutheran Church on the city's southwest side.
The City of Robinson is currently in the process of buying that lot and plans on installing various utilities in the coming months one the sale is finalized.
When completed, there will be around fifty new residential lots available for purchase.