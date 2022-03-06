City of Clinton undergoing big improvements

CLINTON, Ind. (WHTI) - The city of Clinton is undergoing some big improvements!
The 80-year-old city superintendent building is getting a much-needed makeover.
The $130,000 project created more space to serve the community in four different departments -- parks, streets, water, and cemetery.
The city is also working on several other projects.
These include:
- storm water
- fire hydrant
- lift-station upgrades.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr. says this is just the beginning...
"I took this job to make improvements in the city and make everything better. I believe that the people that I surrounded myself with...we've worked very hard, and we've done quite a bit in this city. We will continue to do quite a bit in this city," Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr. said.
There are also efforts to get new city police squad cars and a fire truck.