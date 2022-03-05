City of Clinton partners with Vermillion County Health Department to create Covid-19 memorial

CLINTON, Ind. (WHTI) - The Vermillion County Health Department and city of Clinton have teamed up -- all to remember those who have lost the battle with Covid-19.
Approximately 72 Vermillion County residents have lost their lives -- due to Covid-19.
The health department wanted to do something to honor those who have died. They made a memorial where families can write the names of their loved ones on yellow hearts, as well as share pictures and special messages.
Organizers say this memorial will remain up until the pandemic is over.
"It was just something -- I guess seeing so many people that have passed while working for the health department. The outpour has been excellent. It has been so, so positive. People are really, really happy about it," resident Peggie Palmer said.
Organizers are also planning on having a prayer service to honor those who have died in the near future.