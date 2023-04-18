City of Clinton kicks off 9th Street infrastructure project. Here's what will be changing in the area

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Some road work is headed to a main stretch in Clinton.
Mayor Jack Gilfoy says that 9th Street will be closed from Vine to Anderson Street.
New sidewalks curbs, streets, water lines and ADA ramps will be put into place there.
The total project will cost about $2.5 million.
Officials say the project will pay off big time.
"It will be a little inconvenience for a little while, but in the end, it's going to be well worth it for the residents," project engineer Eric Smith said.
Mayor Gilfoy says he hopes that the street can open back up before the Little Italy Festival.