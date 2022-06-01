CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The city of Casey Illinois has a new proposition for its voters. City leaders hope it will give residents better representation in local government.
The city of Casey Illinois will have something new on the ballot. This concerns the number of alderpersons.
The city of Casey is proposing to change elected alderpersons.
Currently, each of the three districts has two aldermen. If the new resolution passes, there will be 1 alderman from each ward and three will serve at large.
"At large" aldermen would represent the community as a whole... instead of one specific district.
Marcy Mumford is an alderman of ward one. She says this will give more people the opportunity to run.
"There's been some problems in recent years getting people who wanted to actually run and maybe beat that because they were limited geographically and you would have to recruit people, it would be better to open it up."
She adds it's been in the works for three years.
"I think it's a great idea actually a young businessman came to me who was interested in city government 3 years ago and he wanted to run but he was happy with the representation in his ward and he said why can't we do this and at first I thought that doesn't make sense but then I thought about it a little longer and I thought it was perfect."
Mumford says there are many pros to this new proposition.
"We had to often recruit people to either be appointed because no one ran on the ballot or to get people to run I think it's more ideal if you have people who are interested and have a passion for it."
She says she's excited to see how voters will respond.
"This was the first chance we had to get it on the ballot and so if it does pass the next election which is next spring all the alderman will be up for re-election rather than just 3 and then we'll go into the format of three at large and one from each ward for the other 3."
The general primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.