City of Brazil to add Baby Box

Sugar Creek Fire Department set to receive a new Safe Haven Baby Box

File Photo: Bay Box in LaPorte County. Photo credit: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office 

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil will add a Baby Box to its fire department.

These boxes are designed to be a safe place for unwanted infants to be surrendered.

Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city planned to add a Baby Box for quite some time, but Covid-19 delayed those plans.

While abandoned babies are not a huge problem in Brazil, the mayor said this is a needed addition to the city.

"If somebody makes that choice," Wyndham said. "Let's make something available for them where that baby can be placed and put in a safe place."

Right now, the city is trying to organize fundraising efforts for the box. Mayor Wyndham hopes the box will be added as soon as possible.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

