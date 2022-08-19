City of Brazil to add Baby Box

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil will add a Baby Box to its fire department.
These boxes are designed to be a safe place for unwanted infants to be surrendered.
Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city planned to add a Baby Box for quite some time, but Covid-19 delayed those plans.
While abandoned babies are not a huge problem in Brazil, the mayor said this is a needed addition to the city.
"If somebody makes that choice," Wyndham said. "Let's make something available for them where that baby can be placed and put in a safe place."
Right now, the city is trying to organize fundraising efforts for the box. Mayor Wyndham hopes the box will be added as soon as possible.