City of Brazil sets budget for new year

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is ready for the new year.
The city has approved the budget for 2023, and it totals to be about $12.8 million.
The budget includes about $5 million dollars for city utilities. The rest of the budget is for public safety, like the city police and fire department. The budget also includes a salary increase for city workers in the new year.
Mayor Brian Wyndham said the budget is slightly bigger than it was last year, but the increase is not due to inflation.
"I think next year we will see more of that impact than we actually saw this particular year," he said. "But, hopefully, things will begin to soften up a little bit."
Wyndham also said the city's goal is to keep its budget below its revenue stream.