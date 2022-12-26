 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Scattered light snow showers will mix with patchy light freezing
drizzle this evening...with freezing drizzle and fog lingering
into the overnight. This will cause some slick spots will develop
on roads...bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling
tonight.

City of Brazil sets budget for new year

  • Updated
  • 0
city of brazil.jpg

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is ready for the new year. 

The city has approved the budget for 2023, and it totals to be about $12.8 million. 

The budget includes about $5 million dollars for city utilities. The rest of the budget is for public safety, like the city police and fire department. The budget also includes a salary increase for city workers in the new year. 

Mayor Brian Wyndham said the budget is slightly bigger than it was last year, but the increase is not due to inflation. 

"I think next year we will see more of that impact than we actually saw this particular year," he said. "But, hopefully, things will begin to soften up a little bit." 

Wyndham also said the city's goal is to keep its budget below its revenue stream. 

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you