City of Brazil honors veterans with a memorial monument

BRAZIL. Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil held a special dedication Saturday to honor our nation's veterans.
The Loyalty Day Parade was cancelled this year due to the lack of participation.
Instead, VFW Post 1127 dedicated the Veteran's Memorial Monument to the City of Brazil.
The monument is located at Craig Park.
Folks bought a brick to pay tribute to a veteran, and honor them for their service.
"We're just happy to be a sponsor -- to be the front runner on this. Like I said, Brazil is a great community, and I'm honored to stand here and dedicate this park," Post 1127 Commander Neil Brown said.
They've sold about a hundred bricks today!
Organizers say all the money raised from the bricks goes back to beautifying the park and the community.