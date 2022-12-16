City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana.
The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town.
Thanks to the grant money the city will be able to complete pavbing its almost 50 miles of road. But, the city's mayor said mainteance is a concern.
City of Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city is focused on maintaing the current condition of the roads. With that comes the need for even more funding.
"We gotta take care of them," Mayor Brian Wyndham said. "You do have to have a maintenance program to follow up with."
Mayor Wyndham said the city will apply for more grant money in the new year to help with patching and sealing.