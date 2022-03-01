City of Brazil approves land for Clay Co. jail expansion

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The proposed expansion of the Clay County Justice Center is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Tuesday, Clay County Commissioners requested approval for three different parcels of land surrounding the current location of the jail. The City of Brazil's Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request for all three parcels.
Additionally, the board approved the special request for the jail to go without a wire fence, something that goes against city ordinances.
Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said the approval of this land prevented the jail and its workers from logistical issues.
"Put this at a different location," he said. "Not only would it be a logistics nightmare for the sheriff's department, but it would add significant cost of the project."
But, like many other steps in the expansion process, many people spoke in opposition.
Several community members took to the stand in the hopes of stalling the expansion. Members from several Indiana immigrant advocacy groups testified. Many of them claimed the jail did not care for its ICE detainees properly and feared what would happen if the jail expanded.
"This landscape cannot and will not improve by expanding the jail," Robin Valenzuela, co-founder of Indiana Aid, said. "It will only worsen."
Board Member Eric Wyndham stepped in to refocus the meeting on zoning concerns.
"Our duty here is not to determine whether this addition is proper or not," he said.
He felt the concerns many were expressing were meant more for the commissioners.
Heffner said the expansion would not cause any more problems.
"If we weren't passing these inspections," Heffner said. "They'd be pulling people out so fast your head would spin."
The county commissioners will hold another public vote on building agreements soon.