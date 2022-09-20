City of Bicknell planning projects in 2023 budget

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in the City of Bicknell are looking on the bright side as they review next year's budget.
One of the many projects that is expected to take place in 2023 is upgrading around two hundred street lights in town.
The investment in new L-E-D lights will save the city over 50% of street lighting costs.
Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the new lights could also improve public safety.
"The L-E-D lights are a lot brighter and illuminate a larger area" said Estabrook.
"You can see farther distances when you look down the street."
Another project focuses on the future of the 83 year old City Hall building.
The city is working with architects to figure out the size and cost of a new building.
"We have to figure out where City Hall is going to go and we have not finalized that yet. A lot of work is going to depend what the overall footprint of the building looks like."
Also added into next year's budget is a pay raise for all city employees.
Normally, Estabrook tries to give employees a 4% raise.
Council members voted to give employees a 6% raise as a thank you for their hard work as well as make up for not being able to give raises in the past.