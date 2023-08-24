City of Bicknell discussing possible utility rate increase

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The last time residents in Bicknell saw a utility bill rate increase was in 2004.
That year, the sewer rate increased by one hundred and thirty percent.
"The increase was when they built the current sewer plant. The 136% increase was related to the construction of the sewer plant," said Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook.
City council members and Mayor Estabrook recently discussed increasing water and sewer rates.
Do you support a water and sewer rate increase in Bicknell?
Mayor Estabrook says the possible increase is to ensure there's enough money to keep the water and sewer system in good working order.
The city is planning on conducting a rate study.
City leaders will then decide if the rates need to go up and, if so, by how much.
"Right now, we don't have any idea what the rate increase will be or if there'll be one," said Mayor Estabrook.