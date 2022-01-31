 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

City leaders working to take on crow issues, looking for public input

  • Updated
  • 0
Leader target crow problems in downtown T.H.

Downtown Terre Haute is a hot-spot for crows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are getting serious about a crow issue.

You've no doubt noticed the abundance of crows and what they leave behind in downtown Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with members of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Monday. They say they're working with Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, the downtown advisory board, and downtown leaders to do something about the crows humanely.

They're implementing several ideas including inflatable figures on rooftops, to scare the birds. They're also cutting trees, using noisemakers, and other tools.

It's a battle the chamber says is worth it.

"We have so many great things going on.. so many things on the horizon that we're really excited about. So we want to put our best foot forward when we're inviting people into our community," Terre Haute Chamber director of communications, Katie Shane said.

The chamber has a survey where you can give your input.. including ways to fight the crow problem.