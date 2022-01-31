City leaders working to take on crow issues, looking for public input

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are getting serious about a crow issue.
You've no doubt noticed the abundance of crows and what they leave behind in downtown Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with members of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Monday. They say they're working with Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, the downtown advisory board, and downtown leaders to do something about the crows humanely.
They're implementing several ideas including inflatable figures on rooftops, to scare the birds. They're also cutting trees, using noisemakers, and other tools.
It's a battle the chamber says is worth it.
"We have so many great things going on.. so many things on the horizon that we're really excited about. So we want to put our best foot forward when we're inviting people into our community," Terre Haute Chamber director of communications, Katie Shane said.
The chamber has a survey where you can give your input.. including ways to fight the crow problem.