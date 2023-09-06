City leaders planning to build new street department in Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook has met with other city leaders to go over plans for a new Street Department.
"The city council has authorized the architect to put together a formal site plan to submit to the state," said Estabrook.
"We will then begin to put together bidding documents so we can have contractors bid on the project."
The original building was built in 1970.
According to Mayor Estabrook, the current location isn't meeting the city's needs anymore.
"It's also not in the best condition for a bunch of reasons because it is over fifty years old," said Estabrook
The city is planning on using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the costs of building a new street department.
Mayor Estabrook says contractors could began bidding as soon as November.
If everything goes right, construction could begin next Spring.
"It's just another way to move forward with the strategy where as we invest in ourselves, it'll encourage others to invest in us."