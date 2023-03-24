'City killer' asteroid to pass between Earth and moon's orbits this weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Friday /11:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of up to around two inches
through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

'City killer' asteroid to pass between Earth and moon's orbits this weekend

'City killer' asteroid to pass between Earth and moon's orbits this weekend

A "City killer" asteroid is coming somewhat unusually close to Earth this weekend.

 NASA/NOAA

On hearing the words "city killer" and "asteroid" in the same sentence, you'd be forgiven for thinking something bad is about to happen.

But not to fear. Although an asteroid with the potential to cause significant damage if it hit a populated area is coming somewhat unusually close to our planet this weekend, it is on course to pass harmlessly between the orbits of Earth and the moon.

On Saturday evening, the asteroid 2023 DZ2 will fly by at a distance of 105,633 miles (170,000 kilometers). The moon, by comparison, is around 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers) away from Earth.

Referred to as "city killer," the asteroid — which measures between 40 and 100 meters (131 to 328 feet) in size — will do nothing of the sort. But the flyby is still notable, experts say.

"What's unusual about this object is that this is rather rare, that an object of this size passes so close to Earth. That happens about once every 10 years," Richard Moissl, ESA head of the Planetary Defence Office, told CNN Friday.

"But this is a once in a decade opportunity to get some nice close-up measurements in a relatively large body that is relatively easy to measure to that effect," he said.

Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets with orbits that bring them to within 120 million miles of the sun, and this means they can "circulate through the Earth's orbital neighborhood," according to NASA.

Experts will light the 2023 DZ2 asteroid up with radar, and use this to get more precise measurements for the object, Moissl added.

The 'city killer' label

Moissl said that the phrase "city killer" gets bandied around by experts in reference to two known asteroid impacts.

During the Tunguska event of 1908, an asteroid "sent a shockwave down and flattened 2,000 square kilometers of forest" in Siberia, Moissl said. Also, some 50,000 years ago, an iron asteroid hit what is today Arizona, between Flagstaff and Winslow on the Colorado Plateau, creating a crater 0.75 miles (1.2 kilometers) across and about 600 feet (180 meters) deep.

When space rocks enter the Earth's orbit and hit land, "if they happen in uninhabited areas, then [it's] not much of a concern," Moissl said.

"If we ever find one of the sites where we see this will impact Earth, the first step is to find out where it will hit Earth because if it's in the middle of the ocean, in the middle of the desert, it's not a big deal. We just need to ensure that there is no air traffic or no people in the area," he added.

"That's where the [term] 'city killer' comes from. If such an object would be going down directly over a city, this would be a problem: The whole city would likely be heavily damaged, and should be evacuated.

"City killer is a nice slogan. It's not a bad description. That's why we didn't completely throw it out of the window. Because it says in two words: This is dangerous on the level of being capable of destroying the city," he explained.

However, that's not what's happening with 2023 DZ2. The asteroid, which is in a heliocentric orbit, meaning it is in an orbit and ellipse around the sun, will "continue to go round and round the sun," he said.

There are currently more than 1,450 near-Earth objects on the "risk list," Moissl said, and they are added whenever there is "the slightest possibility that it might impact [Earth] over the next 100 years."

"These objects are usually then observed quite a lot. And the measurements are refined," he added.

