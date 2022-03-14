City and County come together to form Central Dispatch

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Central dispatch combined both the county and Washington City dispatch.
For months both organizations have been working together to learn how to speak each other's dispatch languages. That has led to a pretty good first week in operation.
Monday morning there were still some bugs being figured out. But folks with dispatch said that just comes with the territory.
One main goal of central dispatch was to shorten the time it took to dispatch out first responders.
If a call for a city emergency came to the county, it could take vital seconds or minutes to get the call switched over. Now, all those calls come to central dispatch. That results in an immediate dispatch to the correct agency, whether that's Washington, Odon, or rural Daviess county.
"It saves minutes, seconds getting people the help that needs it," Julie Berry, Communications Director, said. "So it's been really beneficial not only for the dispatchers but for the public in general."