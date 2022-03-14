City and County come together to form Central Dispatch

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City and County come together to form Central Dispatch

Daviess Dispatch

Daviess Dispatch

 WTHI Editor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Central dispatch combined both the county and Washington City dispatch.

For months both organizations have been working together to learn how to speak each other's dispatch languages. That has led to a pretty good first week in operation.

Monday morning there were still some bugs being figured out. But folks with dispatch said that just comes with the territory.

One main goal of central dispatch was to shorten the time it took to dispatch out first responders.

If a call for a city emergency came to the county, it could take vital seconds or minutes to get the call switched over. Now, all those calls come to central dispatch. That results in an immediate dispatch to the correct agency, whether that's Washington, Odon, or rural Daviess county.

"It saves minutes, seconds getting people the help that needs it," Julie Berry, Communications Director, said. "So it's been really beneficial not only for the dispatchers but for the public in general."

