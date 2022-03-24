Cirque Italia is ready to entertain you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) You don't have to leave Terre Haute to go on an underwater adventure for buried treasure.
The Cirque Italia is bringing the experience to Terre Haute beginning Thursday.
News 10 got a behind-the-scenes look as everyone got ready.
One performer hopes the show keeps viewers on their toes.
The event will be held at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
The shows Thursday and Friday begin at 7:30 p.m.
There will be three shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday.
Attendees are being reminded that COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
