CIB looks to investigate the cost of restoring Indiana Theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update from restoration efforts for the Indiana Theater in downtown Terre Haute.
Wednesday, the Capital Improvement Board authorized board president, Mayor Duke Bennett and the board's legal counsel to begin looking into acquiring the theater.
Last month, owner Greg Gibson announced he would donate the theater to the CIB.
The board is interested but wants to know the costs of restoring the theater before accepting it.
The city, county, and Convention and Visitor's Bureau will cover the theater's rehabilitation costs.
The respective councils must approve before funds are allocated to the project.
Garmong Construction has volunteered to help the board learn the shape of the theater.