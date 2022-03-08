Churchill Downs looks ahead with plans for casino on the east side

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM CST /130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Churchill Downs looks ahead with plans for casino on the east side

  • Updated
  • 0
Churchill Downs Casino Rendering

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Churchill Downs is moving forward with its plans for a casino on the east side of Terre Haute.

Executives from Churchill Downs presented to the Indiana Gaming Commission on Tuesday. The company has proposed moving its site from near Haute City Center to Margaret Avenue near Interstate 70.

General Counsel Dennis Mullen said commission staff reviewed statutes and regulations and found the commission did not need to formally approve the location change. However, commission staff asked Churchill Downs to offer an update due to the importance of the change.

Jason Sauer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, said Churchill Downs hopes to break ground as early as late May. Sauer said Churchill Downs is excited about the east-side property, citing the size, accessibility, and public support of this location.

SIZE OF EAST-SIDE LOCATION

The 50-acre site is double the size of the initial property, which offers opportunities for more growth. It's also larger than the other applicants initially proposed. Sauer said Churchill Downs chose to acquire 25 acres from the original Premier Gaming plan, as well as an adjacent 25 acres. Churchill Downs entered two definitive contracts for those properties - the first on February 14, and the second on March 7. 

ACCESSIBILITY OF EAST-SIDE LOCATION

Churchill Downs says the east-side location is near the hub of Vigo County development. The location is in a thriving commercial area. Executives say the broader area around the revised site off Exit 11 has been planned to accommodate further development. Their traffic impact analysis indicates all intersections maintain acceptable levels of service.

PUBLIC SUPPORT OF EAST-SIDE LOCATION

Executives with Churchill Downs say elected officials, citizens, and other stakeholders urged them to build on the east end. They say they listened and made the proposal to move based on community feedback

WHAT IS STILL AHEAD

Sauer says the company is ready to deliver on a long-awaited project, "Suffice to say, we are extremely excited about entering the Indiana gaming market, but not just entering the market - it's how we are doing it. We are extremely excited about this project. It's been quite a while for the people of Vigo County for this casino to get off the ground."

In order to make the project a reality, Churchill Downs is in the process of completing several steps.

  1. Create a new subdivision plat that combines the two properties into one new parcel
  2. Rezone the property from its current agricultural use to a commercial use 
  3. Obtain a variance to exceed 125’ in height – which is required on any site in Terre Haute
  4. Receive approval from the FAA given the proximity to the airport

Groundbreaking could happen as early as late May if the remaining approvals are taken care of on the expected timeline.

  • March 17 Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals Height Variance Approval Meeting 
  • April 6 Vigo County Area Plan approves Subdivision Plat 
  • April 9 – May 9 FAA Approval
  • Target closing on the property in April or May after all land-use approvals have been obtained, including the FAA permit

Churchill Downs is projecting a 14-month construction window. However, officials are monitoring supply issues - which could delay the project and raise costs. Ryan Jordan, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, told the Indiana Gaming Commission that the original plan called for a $240 million project, but based on other projects, they've updated that range to up to $260 million. 

There are no definitive dates yet for construction because the project hasn't officially gone out for bidding. 

