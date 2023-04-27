 Skip to main content
Churches open temporary food pantry for tornado victims in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Families continue working to recover in Sullivan County after last month's deadly tornado.

A local food pantry was destroyed in that storm, and help is now needed to ensure all have food to eat.

That's why two churches are teaming-up to open a temporary food pantry.

Grace Church sent a mobile food pantry to sit in Sullivan First Christian Church's parking lot.

The pantry is full of free groceries and other necessities.

"We put out a last-minute request to help fund this. We got funded within days. In fact, overfunded! So we're here with an abundance, and we want to share that with a community that's just been wrecked and ravished with this disaster," Pastor Chris Lutz said.

Families in need of help are asked to reserve a time to visit, all due to high demand. Find out how to do that here.

