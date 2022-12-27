Christmas mess: water pipes burst inside local high school, causing damage

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris High School suffered significant damage from a water pipe bursting.
A fire suppression line broke inside the school on Sunday. It damaged flooring, electrical systems, and other cables.
SERVPRO, the Paris fire department, and maintenance workers responded to the scene on Christmas day.
They helped clean up and repair.
In a press release, officials shared that school will start again like normal on January 4.
However, sports events will need to be rescheduled and relocated in the meantime.