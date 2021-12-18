TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year instead of stealing Christmas gifts, the Grinch came out and stole our hearts. Let's now take a trip down to Whoville to see how these local children are being celebrated this holiday season.
The Vigo County CASA hosts this unique event each year to make sure children in need can have a very Merry Christmas. This included hundreds of gifts for local girls and boys throughout the Wabash Valley.
Organizers say this is a day of joy and celebration all to honor local children in the community.
Christmas in Whoville celebrates your uniqueness," Glenna Chessman, the Vigo County CASA director, said. "It celebrates the community coming together and sharing a loving for one another. This event is us being able to show love to the children in our community."
If you are looking to help more children in CASA, they are looking for volunteers heading into the new year. You can give them a call at (812)-231-5658.