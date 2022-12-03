Christmas in the Park continues with the Reindeer Romp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - (WTHI) The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club hosts the Reindeer Romp during Christmas in the Park each year.
There was a 5K or 3K run/walk race option for adults and youth. Children were encouraged to run/walk in the half mile Reindeer Romp.
Half of the proceeds go to Terre Haute’s Noon Optimist Club benefit called Clothe-A-Child.
Race director, Brad Chaney, says that this was a great time to get in the Christmas spirit for a good cause.
"I know they just opened up Christmas in the Park in Deming Park earlier this week, so everyone is ready to kick in the Christmas season and everything. Everybody is just genuinely excited," Chaney said.
Chaney mentioned that this is their last race in a series of six others this year. The next race will be in April of 2023.