Christmas in July! Group gives toys to kids in Sullivan impacted by tornado

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christmas spirit came early in Sullivan thanks to the Christmas in July Toy Giveaway.
It's a fundraiser put on by the Indiana Santa Claus Society. The group partnered with Abundant Grace House of Prayer to collect toys for kids affected by this year's tornado.
Organizers say the turnout was great and they were wiped out within the first hour.
"Today at Abundant Grace here, they worked with us, they had a bounce house, cotton candy, hot dogs, snow cones... kids had a ball today," said Owen Davenport, President of the Indiana Santa Claus Society.
Davenport said he was brought to tears seeing so many kids get their own toys.