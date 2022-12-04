"Christmas Fun at the Woods'" makes a return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local college wants you to come over the river and to the woods because a big event is making a return!
For the first time since 2019, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is hosting "Christmas Fun at the Woods!"
There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including cookie decorating, visits with Santa, story-telling, and hayrides!
Organizers say it is a great time for everyone involved!
There will also be an array of Nativity scenes on display.
"The sisters and staff enjoy getting ready, and our participants always seem to have a great time," Sister Paula Damiano said.
All of the fun will kick off at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday, December 10th. The event runs through 4:30 p.m.
You can pre-purchase your tickets here right now.