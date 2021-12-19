Christmas basket distribution at Four Square Gospel Church feeds hundreds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is about spending time with family and friends, and no one should have to worry about going hungry.
That's why one local distribution is making sure you have food on your table.
Sunday's Christmas basket distribution took place over at Four Square Gospel Church in Terre Haute.
This is the 12th year of the event.
The church had a previous pick-up the week of Thanksgiving -- where over 1,800 people were served.
They expected a large number of people today as well.
Organizers say they do this out of their love for the community.
"A lot of people say...well, why don't you move out of here? We're not moving out of here. God put us here to stay. The word of God -- it tells you, you are supposed to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and visit those in jail," Reverend Thomas Smith said.
Organizers say they plan on doing this distribution for years and years to come.