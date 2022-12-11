Chris Switzer re-elected to IACC District Office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner will be representing the West Central District at the state level next year.
This comes after the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) annual conference.
Chris Switzer will now serve as the 2023 Vice President of the IACC’s West Central District. He was re-elected by his peers to serve in this role.
As District Vice President, he will represent the elected county commissioners throughout the West Central District.
This includes 14 counties in the area: Boone, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warren.
Switzer will also help develop policies and legislative goals for the association.