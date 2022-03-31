Chris Rock insisted he did not want to press charges against Will Smith, Oscars show producer says

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chris Rock insisted he did not want to press charges against Will Smith, Oscars show producer says

Chris Rock insisted he did not want to press charges against Will Smith, Oscars show producer says

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chris Rock is seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

 Neilson Barnard

(CNN) -- After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage Sunday at the Academy Awards ceremony, Los Angeles police officers were prepared to arrest Smith, according to an interview with the award show's producer, but the comedian was adamant he did not want to press charges.

In an excerpt of an interview with ABC News, aired Thursday on "World News Tonight," producer Will Packer said LAPD officers told Rock, "This is battery" and that he could press charges, and they were prepared to arrest Smith that night.

"They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We are prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options," Packer told ABC. "And as they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options. He was like, no, I'm fine. He was, like, no, no, no."

The LAPD put out a statement on the night of the Oscars, saying, "The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

Rock made a brief reference to the incident Wednesday at a stand-up show in Boston, his first public appearance since the Oscars. He told the audience he was "still processing what happened" and would have more to say at a later date.

Smith apologizes for outburst

Smith met with leadership from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this week on a Zoom call and apologized, a source close to the situation told CNN.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes, during which Smith "apologized and they heard him out," the source said, adding that Academy members told Smith "his actions would have consequences."

Smith has maintained a low profile on social media since issuing a lengthy apology on Monday.

"I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote in part. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

A source earlier told CNN that Academy leadership "firmly asked" Smith's publicist for the actor to leave the ceremony following the on-stage incident, but Smith "refused and that was communicated back to Academy leadership," the person said.

