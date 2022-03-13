Chloe Carroll Memorial Fund gives animals a second chance at life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The impact of the Chloe Carroll Memorial Fund is already being felt throughout the community.
Chloe Carroll was a big animal lover -- she had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. That's what prompted her family's partnership with the Terre Haute Humane Society.
The fund enables the shelter to provide extra medical attention to animals in need.
Due to this fund, Yukon, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees Mix, was given the chance to receive heart-worm treatment.
Now, Yukon is able to find a forever home!
"Without the generosity of this fund we may not be able to give this dog the treatment that he needs. By being able to tap into those resources, it gives Yukon a second chance at a happy home and a happy life," Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director Charles Brown said.
Click here if you would like to donate to this fund.