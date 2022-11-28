China's lockdown protests: What you need to know

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight, bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower, topping out around 35 MPH. Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as holiday decorations.